Green power consumption by China's Inner Mongolia data center cluster reaches 58 pct

Xinhua
  14:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
Xinhua
  14:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0

The consumption of green power, which includes wind power and solar energy, in the Horinger data center cluster in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, accounted for 58 percent of its total power consumption as of June.

The figure was released at the three-day China Green Computing Power Conference that will conclude on Monday in Hohhot, capital city of Inner Mongolia.

The Horinger data center cluster is among the ten national data center clusters in China. A mega project was launched in February 2022 involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs in the country and ten national data center clusters to improve overall computing power.

Inner Mongolia boasts rich resources for wind power and solar energy. The region's total installed capacity of new energy ranks third in China and its power generation of new energy tops the national chart.

The computing industry is power-intensive. The Horinger data center cluster, located in Hohhot City, can accommodate 950,000 servers, placing it among the leading data centers in China in terms of computing power. Consequently, it also necessitates a substantial amount of energy consumption.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
