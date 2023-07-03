﻿
News / Nation

China launches intelligent research vessel with self-developed technologies

Xinhua
  09:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
Departing from east China's Shandong Province, an intelligent research vessel named "Haitun 1" started its maiden voyage on Friday.
Xinhua
  09:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0

Departing from east China's Shandong Province, an intelligent research vessel named "Haitun 1" started its maiden voyage on Friday.

Developed by the Harbin Engineering University in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, "Haitun 1" (or Dolphin 1), is 25 meters long with a displacement of 100 tons. It is equipped with digital twin technology and will carry out a series of experiments along the way.

According to Xia Guihua, a professor at the university who led the project, the vessel was named after dolphins, the highly intelligent animal known for its exceptional eyesight and hearing.

Xia explained that the latest technologies such as 128-channel 2-nautical-mile lidar, 360-degree panoramic infrared vision system, and sound signal recognition system have been used in the vessel. These advanced features can enable the vessel to detect small targets half a meter above the water within a distance of two nautical miles.

In addition to its detecting abilities, the vessel realized remote control and autonomous navigation with the help of its maritime digital twin system.

Digital twin technology has also enabled researchers to monitor the condition of the ship engine, the propulsion system, and the navigation system, Xia said.

"With the vessel, we would like to build a 'mobile maritime lab' for the development and upgrading of intelligent systems and equipment of Chinese ships," Xia added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     