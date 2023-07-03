China launches intelligent research vessel with self-developed technologies

Departing from east China's Shandong Province, an intelligent research vessel named "Haitun 1" started its maiden voyage on Friday.

Developed by the Harbin Engineering University in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, "Haitun 1" (or Dolphin 1), is 25 meters long with a displacement of 100 tons. It is equipped with digital twin technology and will carry out a series of experiments along the way.

According to Xia Guihua, a professor at the university who led the project, the vessel was named after dolphins, the highly intelligent animal known for its exceptional eyesight and hearing.

Xia explained that the latest technologies such as 128-channel 2-nautical-mile lidar, 360-degree panoramic infrared vision system, and sound signal recognition system have been used in the vessel. These advanced features can enable the vessel to detect small targets half a meter above the water within a distance of two nautical miles.

In addition to its detecting abilities, the vessel realized remote control and autonomous navigation with the help of its maritime digital twin system.

Digital twin technology has also enabled researchers to monitor the condition of the ship engine, the propulsion system, and the navigation system, Xia said.

"With the vessel, we would like to build a 'mobile maritime lab' for the development and upgrading of intelligent systems and equipment of Chinese ships," Xia added.