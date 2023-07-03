China renews blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

China's meteorological authorities on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

China's meteorological authorities on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From 2 pm Monday to 2 pm Tuesday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Sichuan, Yunnan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Hubei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu and other regions. Heavy downpours of up to 160 mm may lash parts of these regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 20 mm to over 60 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, while drivers have been advised to be cautious about road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.