China launches emergency response in flood-hit Chongqing

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2023-07-04       0
Xinhua
Chinese authorities on Tuesday launched a Level IV emergency response for disaster relief as heavy rains caused floods and geological disasters in southwest China's megacity of Chongqing.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management also sent a work team to inspect the disaster situation, and to offer guidance and support in relief work for the locals affected by the natural disaster.

Torrential rains have battered most parts of Chongqing since July 3, causing the water levels of seven rivers in the city to rise above the warning level. The city has initiated a Level IV emergency response to flooding.

China has a four-level emergency response system for disaster relief, with Level IV being the lowest and Level I the highest.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
