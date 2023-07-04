China moves to crack down on tax-related fraud

China has taken concrete steps to crack down on tax-related crimes, including the use of fake invoices and export-tax rebate fraud.

China has taken concrete steps to crack down on tax-related crimes, including the use of fake invoices and export-tax rebate fraud, the State Taxation Administration (SAT) has said in a statement.

The statement was made after a meeting on Monday that was attended by officials from the SAT, the Ministry of Public Security, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Supreme People's Court, the General Administration of Customs, the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

From October 2021 to the end of May this year, relevant government departments investigated 270,000 enterprises that allegedly counterfeited more than 10.48 million invoices, according to the statement.

A total tax revenue loss of 11.78 billion yuan (about 1.64 billion US dollars) was recovered from enterprises involved in false exports that were solely for the purpose of fraudulent tax rebates, it said.

The statement said that authorities will work together to curb such crimes nationwide.