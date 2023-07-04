Xi attends SCO summit, calls for unity, coordination

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must rise to the call of the times, and keep in mind its founding mission.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must rise to the call of the times, keep in mind its founding mission, and stay in unity and coordination to bring more certainty and positive energy to world peace and development.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video conference from Beijing.

Xi said that member states should keep to the right direction and enhance solidarity and mutual trust. "Facts have shown that as long as we bear in mind the larger picture, shoulder our responsibilities and remain undisturbed by all sorts of distractions, we will be able to protect and promote the security and development interests of our member states," Xi said.

Member states should step up strategic communication and coordination, bridge differences through dialogue, replace competition with cooperation, truly respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and firmly support each other's endeavor for development and rejuvenation, Xi said.

Member states should keep in mind the overall and long-term interests of the region, and make the foreign policies independently so that the future of their development is held firmly in their own hands, Xi said.

He said member states should maintain regional peace and safeguard common security. China stands ready to work with all sides to implement the Global Security Initiative, promote the settlement of international disputes through dialogue and consultation, and encourage political settlement of international and regional hotspots, so as to forge a solid security shield in the region.

He called for upgrading SCO security cooperation, and crack down hard on the forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism such as the "East Turkistan" elements, drug trafficking, and cyber and transnational organized crimes and expand cooperation in the nontraditional security fields, including digital, biological and outer space security.

Xi said member states should continue to utilize platforms such as the mechanism of coordination and cooperation among Afghanistan's neighbors, and encourage the country to embark on the path of peace and reconstruction.

Member states should focus on practical cooperation and expedite economic recovery. China stands ready to work with all sides to implement the Global Development Initiative, keep to the right direction of economic globalization, oppose protectionism, unilateral sanctions and the overstretching of national security, and reject the moves of setting up barriers, decoupling and severing supply chains, the Chinese president said.

"We should make the pie of win-win cooperation bigger, and ensure that more development gains will be shared more fairly by people across the world," Xi said.

He welcomed member states' participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to broaden the Belt and Road as a "path of happiness" benefiting the whole world.

China proposes that the SCO scale up local currency settlement between member states, and promote the establishment of an SCO development bank, according to Xi.

On strengthening exchanges and mutual learning and forging closer bonds between peoples, Xi said China welcomes all sides to work together to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, promote inclusiveness and coexistence among all civilizations, and increase mutual understanding and friendship among all nations.

Member states should further deepen cooperation in education, science and technology, culture, health, sport and media. In the coming three years, China will provide member states with 1,000 International Chinese Language Teachers Scholarships, offer 3,000 "Chinese Bridge" summer camp opportunities, and invite 100 young scientists to China for scientific research exchanges, Xi said.

Xi said member countries should practice multilateralism and improve global governance. Member states should advocate the common values of humanity, uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, and oppose hegemonism and power politics.

He called on member states to make global governance more just and equitable, and advance modernization of the entire humanity through collective efforts to promote equal rights, equal opportunities and fair rules for all, and jointly promote world peace, drive global development and safeguard the international order.