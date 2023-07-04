Xi calls for safeguarding regional peace, ensuring common security

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security.

Xi made the remarks when attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit via video link.

Xi called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to follow the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust.

He also called for strengthening exchanges and mutual learning among countries of the SCO and fostering closer people-to-people ties.

He called on SCO members to focus on pragmatic cooperation to speed up economic recovery.