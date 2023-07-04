Xi attends SCO summit via video link
15:17 UTC+8, 2023-07-04 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video conference on Tuesday.
Xi will address the summit.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
