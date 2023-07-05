﻿
Coco Lee passes away at 48 due to severe depression

Hong Kong-born singer and actress Coco Lee passed away at the age of 48 due to severe depression.
Hong Kong-born singer and actress Coco Lee passed away at the age of 48 due to severe depression.

Coco Lee's sister, Nancy Lee, announced the news on social media on July 5.

According to her statement, Li Wen had been suffering from depression for several years and had been fighting the disease for a long time. She committed suicide at home on July 2, Though was rushed to the hospital and remained in a coma.

Coco Lee, who debuted in the music industry in 1994, was known for her powerful vocals and multiple hit songs, which earned her numerous awards.

She then crossed over to the TV and film industries, and appeared in several well-known productions.

Lee's death has sparked an outpouring of condolences and memories from fans and fellow celebrities.

Source: SHINE
﻿
