Hangzhou's Lin'an promotes tourist attractions in Shanghai

Lin'an District in Hangzhou, is promoting its tourist attractions in Shanghai. The area boasts many natural splendors with its bamboo forests, canyons, and picturesque rivers.
Hangzhou's Lin'an promotes tourist attractions in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A cool summer treat in Lin'an

Lin'an District in Hangzhou City, in neighboring Zhejiang Province unveiled its summer tourism attractions, beginning a promotional week in the Yangtze River Delta region on Wednesday.

Lin'an is a pearl in the delta region for its enchanting natural landscape, unique folk culture and culinary delicacies.

It boasts diversified attractions from canyon drifting and hot springs, to skiing and rural tourism.

It features 34 tourist attractions such as Taihuyuan (the origin of Taihu Lake) scenic area, Liuxi River scenic area, Daming Mountain, and Zhexi Grand Canyon.

It's also home to Tianmu Mountain and the Qingliang Peak scenic area, two national-level natural reserves, alongside Qingshan Lake National Forest Park.

Its walnuts and dried bamboo shoots are also famous.

Ti Gong

Lin'an scenery

Lin'an is the origins of Wuyue culture and the birth place of Qian Liu (AD 852-932), the first king of the Wuyue Kingdom (AD 907-978) which reigned during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms Period (AD 907-979).

The Longjing Canyon drifting, Taihuyuan and Tianmu Grand Canyon, both famous summer retreats, and Daming Mountain river canyonning are recommended for summer tourism in Lin'an.

During the promotion, tourist routes based on the Asian Games Hangzhou were unveiled as well.

Lin'an will step up integration into the delta region and boost cultural and tourism exchange with Shanghai, the district's cultural and tourism authorities said.

Ti Gong

Taihuyuan scenic area

Ti Gong

Water sports in Lin'an

Ti Gong

Scenery of Lin'an

Ti Gong

Summer scenery of Lin'an

Ti Gong

Cultural and tourism souvenirs from Lin'an shown in Shanghai

Ti Gong

Cultural and tourism souvenirs from Lin'an shown in Shanghai

Ti Gong

A group photo at the promotion

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Top ﻿
     