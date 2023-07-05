Botswana hoping to export beef to China very soon: official

Botswana is looking toward exporting its quality beef to China with bated breath, Botswanan Minister of Agriculture Fidelis Molao said.

Botswana is looking toward exporting its quality beef to China with bated breath, Botswanan Minister of Agriculture Fidelis Molao told Xinhua in an interview over the telephone Tuesday.

Upon his return to Botswana Tuesday after attending the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) held in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province, from June 29 to July 2, Molao said the southern African country is working very hard and looking toward to signing the protocol with China to enter the Chinese beef market.

"We are hoping to sign very soon," said Molao, adding that the signing of the protocol will provide the Chinese people with a perfect opportunity to taste the succulent beef from Botswana.

Molao also disclosed that Botswana is also looking forward to entering into the space of citrus product exports as of 2024. "And we will be looking at China and other markets for our products in that regard," said Molao, adding that the fruits that Botswana is planning to grow are oranges, pineapples, pawpaw and mangoes.