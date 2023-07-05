Former senior official of emergency management arrested for graft

Zhang is suspected of bribe-taking, the SPP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Fujian Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Zhang Fusheng, former deputy head of the National Fire and Rescue Administration under the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Zhang's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.

Further handling of the case is underway.