China's Red Cross provides emergency support for flood-stricken Chongqing

  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) said that it initiated an emergency response on Wednesday.
  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-07-06

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) said that it initiated an emergency response on Wednesday, sending relief supplies to the flood-hit district of Wanzhou in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The supplies sent to the affected areas include 3,000 relief packages, 3,000 blankets, and 3,000 outdoor jackets, according to the RCSC.

RCSC task forces have also been sent to guide flood control and disaster relief in Chongqing.

The latest round of torrential rains since Monday had left 15 people dead and four missing in Chongqing as of 7 am Wednesday, according to local authorities. The heavy rains have triggered floods and geological disasters, disrupting the lives of more than 130,000 people in 19 districts and counties.

Source: Xinhua
