Above 40 C, Beijing issues highest heat alert

Xinhua
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-06
Xinhua
Beijing issued a red alert for high temperatures on Thursday, the highest in a color-coded alert system, as temperatures in most parts of the city are expected to rise above 40 degrees Celsius.

This is the second red alert for high temperatures issued by the national capital this summer.

The temperature at Nanjiao meteorological station in southern Beijing soared to 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, said He Na, chief forecaster of the municipality's meteorological observatory.

The station logged 18 days with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or above, and four days with temperatures hitting 40 degrees or higher between June and July 5, both of which are the highest recorded for the same period since the station was established in 1951.

The city will continue to bake in high temperatures from Thursday to Friday, according to the forecasts.

The meteorological department advised residents to reduce outdoor activities and adopt necessary measures to prevent heatstroke and sunburn when going out.

Since June, northern regions and other parts of China have experienced five rounds of heatwaves, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or higher, and many places in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have broken historical records.

Source: Xinhua
