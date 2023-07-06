China renews orange alert for high temperatures

China's national observatory on Thursday renewed an orange alert, the second-highest alert, for high temperatures as a scorching heatwave hits multiple regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of north China, sections of the Yellow River and Huaihe River, regions south of the Yangtze River, south China, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and Shaanxi are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

In some areas of Beijing, Hebei, and Henan, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

Heatwaves are forecast to linger in Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, and Henan from July 6 to 10, the center said.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.