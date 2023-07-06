Death toll from torrential rains in China's Chongqing rises to 17

The death toll resulting from the recent heavy downpours in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality rose to 17 as of 11am Thursday.

The death toll resulting from the recent heavy downpours in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality rose to 17 as of 11am Thursday with two others still missing, while local rescue workers are searching for bodies and any potential survivors.

Two bodies of the previously missing individuals were found this morning in Changtan Township in Wanzhou District, according to the district's emergency management bureau.

Since Monday, heavy rainfalls have lashed Chongqing, triggering floods and geological disasters across the municipality. Notably, Changtan Township has reported record-high precipitation during the latest round of downpours.