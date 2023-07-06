﻿
News / Nation

Death toll from torrential rains in China's Chongqing rises to 17

Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
The death toll resulting from the recent heavy downpours in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality rose to 17 as of 11am Thursday.
Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0

The death toll resulting from the recent heavy downpours in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality rose to 17 as of 11am Thursday with two others still missing, while local rescue workers are searching for bodies and any potential survivors.

Two bodies of the previously missing individuals were found this morning in Changtan Township in Wanzhou District, according to the district's emergency management bureau.

Since Monday, heavy rainfalls have lashed Chongqing, triggering floods and geological disasters across the municipality. Notably, Changtan Township has reported record-high precipitation during the latest round of downpours.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     