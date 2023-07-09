5 rescued, 9 still missing in central China landslide

Five people have been rescued while nine others are still missing after a landslide hit a highway construction site in central China's Hubei Province Saturday.

The landslide of more than 500,000 cubic meters struck the construction site in Yueshan Village, Tujia Autonomous County of Wufeng, at around 4pm on Saturday. As of 8am on Sunday, a total of five people had been rescued, according to the county's latest statement.

Rescue operations are underway.