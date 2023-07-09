﻿
News / Nation

Water level of 12 rivers in China exceeds warning level

Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0
China's Ministry of Water Resources said Sunday that the water level of 12 rivers across the country exceeded the warning level due to heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday.
Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0

China's Ministry of Water Resources said Sunday that the water level of 12 rivers across the country exceeded the warning level due to heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday.

The rivers are located in the provincial-level regions of Jiangsu, Liaoning, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, according to the ministry.

Heavy rains affected parts of southwest China, regions between the Yangtze River and the Huaihe River, areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, northeast China and Hubei Province over the three-day period.

Rainstorms are expected to lash parts of Shanghai, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Yunnan and Jilin on Sunday. The water levels of some small and medium-sized rivers may exceed the warning level, the ministry said.

It has launched a Level IV emergency response to flooding in nine provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia, Liaoning and Jilin.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the strongest response.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     