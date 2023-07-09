Li meets Yellen, hopes bilateral ties will be back on track soon

Premier Li Qiang meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and hopes the US will work with China in the same direction to push bilateral ties back onto the right track.

Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing.

Li said the world needs a generally stable China-US relationship, and whether the two countries can find the right way to get along is of significance to the future of humanity. Last year, the two heads of state met in Bali and reached a series of important understandings, charting the course for China-US relations. Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the basic principles of state-to-state interactions, and also the right way for countries to get along.

"Chinese culture values peace above everything else, as opposed to hegemony and bullying," Li said. It is hoped that the US side will adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude, and work with China in the same direction to push bilateral ties back onto the right track at an early date.

Noting that the economic interests of China and the United States are closely intertwined, Li noted that mutual benefits are the essence of China-US economic relations, and strengthening cooperation is the realistic demand of and right choice for both sides.

"China's development is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the US, and a gain rather than a risk," Li said. He added that politicizing economic cooperation or overstretching the concept of security on such cooperation does no good for the economic development of the two countries and the whole world.

Li called on both sides to strengthen communication and seek consensus on important bilateral economic issues through candid, in-depth and pragmatic exchanges. He called on the two countries to inject stability and positive energy into China-US economic relations.

Yellen said the US side does not seek to decouple or sever supply chains, and has no intention of hindering China's modernization process.

She expressed the willingness to implement the understandings reached by the two heads of state in Bali, strengthen communication, avoid misunderstandings caused by differences, strengthen cooperation on stabilizing the macro economy and addressing global challenges, and seek mutual benefits.

Before departing China yesterday, Yellen said the US and China remained at odds on a number of issues but expressed confidence that her visit had advanced efforts to put the relationship on "surer footing."

"We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive," Yellen told a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing.

"Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship: to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity," she added.

"I do think we've made some progress and I think we can have a healthy economic relationship that benefits both of us and the world," Yellen said, adding that she expected increased and more regular communications at the staff level.

Earlier, Chinese Minister of Finance Liu Kun met Yellen on Saturday. They had exchanges on the macroeconomic situation of the two countries and the world, on fiscal policies of the two countries and on addressing global challenges.

Vice Premier He Lifeng also met Yellen on Saturday.

Noting that the overstretching of national security does no good to the normal economic and trade exchanges, the Chinese side expressed concerns over the sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on China.

The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation on addressing global challenges, and continue maintaining exchanges and interactions.