China's consumer price index flat in June

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, came in flat in June compared with the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The figure was lower than the 0.2-percent increase in May.

In breakdown, food prices rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier while prices of non-food items edged down 0.6 percent year on year.

On a monthly basis, the prices were slightly down by 0.2 percent.

"In June, the CPI was generally stable," said NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.