﻿
News / Nation

Three Gorges hydropower station generates over 1.6 trln kWh of electricity in 20 years

Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0
The Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station on China's Yangtze River has generated over 1.6 trillion kWh of electricity in 20 years.
Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0

The Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station on China's Yangtze River has generated over 1.6 trillion kWh of electricity in 20 years since its first generator unit was put into operation to generate electricity in July 2003, official data showed Monday.

The clean energy produced by the Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station in the past two decades is estimated to be equivalent to the electricity generated by more than 480 million tons of standard coal and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 1.32 billion tons, helping China build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system.

With 34 hydropower turbo-generators, the hydropower station has a combined energy generating capacity of 22.5 million kilowatts and a designed annual power generation of 88.2 billion kWh.

The hydropower station, considered a backbone of China's electricity system, transmits clean electricity mainly to eastern, central and southern China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     