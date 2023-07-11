2 dead, 7 missing following central China landslide

Two people were killed and seven are missing after a landslide hit a highway construction site in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday.

Two people were killed and seven are missing after a landslide hit a highway construction site in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, local authorities said on Monday.

The landslide struck a construction site in Yueshan Village, which is located in the Tujia Autonomous County of Wufeng in Yichang City, at approximately 4 pm Saturday. Nine people — all construction workers — were initially reported missing, and five were reported injured.

According to the rescue headquarters, one missing person was retrieved at 5:05 pm Monday, but showed no vital signs. The first death was reported on Sunday.

Hundreds of rescue workers are using more than 500 rescue devices and heavy machinery to continue search operations for the seven people who are still missing.

Rescue official Wang Mougang said the rescue efforts are complicated as more than 500,000 cubic meters of rock and earth have buried the site, and there remains a risk of further geological disasters.