﻿
News / Nation

2 dead, 7 missing following central China landslide

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0
Two people were killed and seven are missing after a landslide hit a highway construction site in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0

Two people were killed and seven are missing after a landslide hit a highway construction site in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, local authorities said on Monday.

The landslide struck a construction site in Yueshan Village, which is located in the Tujia Autonomous County of Wufeng in Yichang City, at approximately 4 pm Saturday. Nine people — all construction workers — were initially reported missing, and five were reported injured.

According to the rescue headquarters, one missing person was retrieved at 5:05 pm Monday, but showed no vital signs. The first death was reported on Sunday.

Hundreds of rescue workers are using more than 500 rescue devices and heavy machinery to continue search operations for the seven people who are still missing.

Rescue official Wang Mougang said the rescue efforts are complicated as more than 500,000 cubic meters of rock and earth have buried the site, and there remains a risk of further geological disasters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     