Bulgari apologizes for listing Taiwan as a country on their website

Italian luxury fashion brand Bulgari has apologized on Tuesday for their listing China's Taiwan as a country on their website's outlet distribution.

Netizens spotted the listing on Tuesday, pointing out on twitter-like Weibo.com that there is no China added before Taiwan, unlike other Chinese cities such as Hong Kong, and Macau on their site.

The incident made to the most trending topics on Weibo.com, where netizens have been urging Bulgari to respond and apologize for their controversial outlet listing.

Bulgari made an apology statement saying the incident has been caused by their overseas website's negligence of management. They will keep unfalteringly respecting China's sovereignty and its territorial integrity.

Also, the brand has urged their third-party international service providers to make sure the mistake won't be made again.