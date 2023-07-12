﻿
News / Nation

WeChat users assured of privacy on whether they have read messages

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
Internet users were terrified by the possible feature and were overwhelmingly against it, with many wailing that they would not have any friends left if the feature was launched.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0

Tencent, developer of the omnipresent messaging app WeChat, on Wednesday assured users that it won't introduce the feature which marks messages as read/unread after such speculation became a trending topic on Chinese social media.

WeChat users assured of privacy on whether they have read messages

The development team of WeChat on Wednesday assures users that it won't introduce the feature of marking messages as read/unread.

The development team of China's most dominant messaging app wrote: "Rest assured. There are no ifs" on its Weibo page after the hashtag "What if WeChat messages are marked as read" surged on the social media's trending list.

Internet users were terrified by the possible feature and were overwhelmingly against it, with many wailing that they would not have any friends left if the feature was introduced.

Zhang Jun, Tencent's public relations director, said on Weibo that such a feature would increase the psychological burden and pressure on message recipients, so it was determined firmly when WeChat was first developed that the function would never be added.

The topic has been viewed over 420 million times on China's Twitter-like Weibo today.

Do you want this new feature of WeChat that marks messages as read/unread?

  • Yes.
  • No.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Tencent
Twitter
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     