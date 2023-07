The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9am (Beijing Time) and completed the flight mission according to the procedure.

Xinhua

China on Wednesday successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

This was the second flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.