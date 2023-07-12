﻿
News / Nation

China's mangrove forests expand in coverage: minister

Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
China's mangrove forest coverage has reached about 29,200 hectares, an increase of some 7,200 hectares from the beginning of the century.
Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0

China's mangrove forest coverage has reached about 29,200 hectares, an increase of some 7,200 hectares from the beginning of the century, Minister of Natural Resources Wang Guanghua said on Tuesday.

The progress came from China's dedication to ecological protection and restoration, Wang said at a press conference.

To safeguard ecological security, China has implemented ecological protection red lines nationwide to identify crucial ecological zones and enforce strict protection.

The country has completed the drawing of ecological protection red lines, and the actual land and sea areas under such protection now total 3.19 million square kilometers, the minister said.

The red lines cover areas that are critical in environmental function, ecologically sensitive and vulnerable, and which are vital for biodiversity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     