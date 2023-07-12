﻿
News / Nation

China's PV sector develops recycling tech for retired modules

Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
China, the world's largest producer and user of photovoltaic (PV) modules, will face massive retirement of PV modules, which have service lives of about 25 years.
Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0

China, the world's largest producer and user of photovoltaic (PV) modules, will face massive retirement of PV modules, which have service lives of about 25 years.

The country's PV industry and researchers are working to find sustainable and economical ways to recycle the coming tens of millions of tons of retired modules.

Massive retirement

The International Renewable Energy Agency predicts that by the time the first batch of PV modules come to the end of their service, China will have a large number of PV modules retired from 2025 onwards.

In 2030, the retired PV modules are expected to reach about 8 million tons globally and the figure in 2050 will be 80 million tons. China will need to recycle 1.5 million tons in 2030, and about 20 million tons in 2050.

PV modules are mainly composed of glass, backplate, battery, aluminum frame, brazing tape and junction box. Most of these materials, such as glass, copper, aluminum, silicon, silver, gallium and indium, can be recycled. The fluorine-containing backplate, however, is difficult to recycle and has the potential to pollute the environment.

The estimates also show that waste from the PV industry is expected to reach 350,000 to 1.55 million tons in China by 2027, and 33.5 million tons by 2050. This will be distributed in areas spanning 5 million hectares, becoming new "mines" for the industry to explore.

Recycling techs

In China's provincial-level regions such as Jiangxi, Hebei, Henan, Jiangsu and Ningxia, enterprises, universities and research institutes have begun to develop recycling technologies for this untapped field, including mechanical disassembling, physical decomposition and chemical decomposition. Several pilot programs and demonstration lines have been completed or put into operation.

In April, Li Jin, a professor with the School of Materials and New Energy, Ningxia University, led a team in field research at PV power stations built about 15 years ago in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The team tested PV modules at those stations to find their defects after years of service and calculated their power generation efficiency to determine when to retire those modules.

Li's team has invented several types of equipment to disassemble PV modules. One can peel off the components of PV modules layer by layer, while another works like a hot knife to cut through panels with defects.

It's easy to disassemble PV modules into different parts, just like cars and televisions, but how to reuse the parts with high added value is a more difficult challenge, said Li, whose team plans to develop a disassembling machine to automatically sort disassembled materials for subsequent processing.

The disassembling and recycling of retired PV modules is profitable. According to Li, it takes 30 yuan (about 4.16 US dollars) to buy a retired module. The raw materials disassembled and separated from it, such as glass, aluminum, polymer backplate, silicon, silver, indium and gallium, are worth more than 200 yuan.

Government support

China Photovoltaic Industry Association set up a working group in June for recycling retired PV modules and invited government authorities, industrial organizations, PV producers and recycling enterprises for a meeting.

An official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said at the meeting that the ministry will further improve the policy system for solar panel recycling and support the research, development and application demonstration initiatives of the sector.

According to an action plan to peak China's carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, issued by the State Council in October 2021, it will promote waste recycling in emerging industries, such as retired power batteries, PV modules and wind turbine blades.

In an action plan issued in December 2021, five departments including the MIIT and National Energy Administration called for the research, development and industrial application of recycling technologies for retired PV modules and comprehensive utilization of resources.

In September 2022, the MIIT said that it is necessary to speed up the revision and improvement of the standard system for the photovoltaic industry, and promote the building of public service platforms such as photovoltaic module recycling and carbon footprint verification.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     