China New Media Conference held in Changsha

The 2023 China New Media Conference was held on Wednesday in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event and delivered a keynote speech.

Participants agreed that over recent years, the voice of the Party has been spreading online in a broader, more extensive and more profound manner, and the integrated development of media had seen notable achievements.

Participants noted that it is the responsibility of journalists to shoulder the country's new cultural mission and build a modern Chinese civilization. They called for further efforts to secure a sound online environment, and enhance the media's ability to guide and influence mainstream public opinion.

More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference.