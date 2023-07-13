﻿
News / Nation

Chinese researchers develop imaging biomarker for Parkinson's disease

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0
Chinese researchers have developed an imaging biomarker for Parkinson's disease (PD) that will be reliable for diagnosis and drug development.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0

Chinese researchers have developed an imaging biomarker for Parkinson's disease (PD) that will be reliable for diagnosis and drug development as an outcome measure in clinical trials.

PD is a degenerative condition of the brain associated with symptoms such as tremor, slow movement and sleep disorders, and an aging population has seen a rising prevalence of PD, said Prof. Ye Keqiang, a member of the research team.

He added that the early diagnosis of PD and measures to delay and even prevent its development have been major scientific challenges in neurodegenerative disease research.

"PD is characterized by the accumulation of α-synuclein aggregates into Lewy bodies (LB)," said Prof. Zhang Zhentao with the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University.

However, there has been a lack of tracers for LB in clinic, which leads to the fact that the diagnosis of PD mainly depends on clinical symptoms without objective biomarkers, Zhang added.

The research team developed a small molecule compound with high selectivity for LB that can provide an objective basis for early diagnosis and holds great scientific value and clinical significance.

The study was published in the journal Cell.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     