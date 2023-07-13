﻿
China issues temporary rules for generative AI services

Service providers will need to conduct security assessments and perform algorithm filing procedures before product launches. The measures will go into effect on August 15.
China issued a set of interim measures on Thursday to manage the booming generative artificial intelligence industry.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, which released the set of rules on its website, said that service providers will need to conduct security assessments and perform algorithm filing procedures before product launches. The measures will go into effect on August 15.

The success of ChatGPT, a wildly popular chatbot developed by the Microsoft-backed OpenAI, ignited a generative AI frenzy in China and worldwide.

The Internet watchdog said that AI services offered in the country need to be in line with China's socialist values.

It said that regulators will "formulate corresponding classification and grading regulatory rules or guidelines" based on different generative AI technologies' characteristics and use cases.

It also added that industry organizations, firms and research institutes that develop and apply generative AI tech but do not provide it to the public will not be subject to the measures.

