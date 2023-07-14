﻿
News / Nation

Wang Yi urges US to take concrete actions to bring China-US relations back to right track

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that the United States should take concrete actions to bring China-US relations back to the right track.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
Wang Yi urges US to take concrete actions to bring China-US relations back to right track
Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 13, 2023.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that the United States should take concrete actions to bring China-US relations back to the right track.

When meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a series of ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings, Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said both sides have reached a consensus through in-depth and candid communications during Blinken's visit to China last month.

The most important consensus is returning to the agenda set by the two heads of state in Bali, Indonesia, and taking a key step toward setting the right course of the giant ship of China-US relations, he added.

The US side should reflect on the crux leading to the difficulties of China-US relations, turn the consensus reached between the Chinese and US presidents at their Bali meeting into concrete actions, and make good on the promises made by US President Joe Biden, Wang said.

Concrete actions are necessary to remove obstacles, both expected and unexpected, to accumulate momentum for a stable China-US relationship, Wang noted.

He called on the United States to adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude and work with China in the same direction to advance consultations on the guiding principles for China-US relations, expand diplomatic and security communication channels, improve the effectiveness of communications, and facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

Wang elaborated on China's solemn position on the Taiwan question, demanding that the United States refrain from wantonly interfering in China's internal affairs, or undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stop its economic, trade, scientific and technological suppression of China, and lift its unlawful and unreasonable sanctions against China.

As major countries with important influence, China and the United States should respect the efforts of regional countries, support ASEAN centrality, and avoid triggering disputes and complicated factors in regional cooperation, Wang said.

The two sides also actively explored ways to carry out consultations on Asia-Pacific issues and maritime affairs. They considered this meeting to be candid, pragmatic and constructive, and agreed to maintain communication with each other.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     