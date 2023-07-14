﻿
News / Nation

China unveils regulation on consular protection, assistance

  12:10 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed an order of the State Council to unveil a regulation on consular protection and assistance in China.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed an order of the State Council to unveil a regulation on consular protection and assistance in China.

The 27-item regulation will come into effect on September 1, 2023, according to an official statement.

As China's international exchanges expand, so the people's requirement for sound overseas public service by the government rapidly grows, and strengthening consular protection and assistance has become more urgent with the changes in the international security environment and the increase of both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, the statement said.

The enactment of the regulation will help make the country's consular protection and assistance more law-based, institutionalized and standardized, the statement read.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
