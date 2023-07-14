﻿
News / Nation

China, Russia jointly promote world multi-polarity, greater democracy in int'l relations: Wang Yi

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday said China and Russia will jointly promote world multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
China, Russia jointly promote world multi-polarity, greater democracy in int'l relations: Wang Yi
Reuters

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi on the sideline of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 13, 2023.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday said China and Russia will jointly promote world multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations.

When meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a series of ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings, Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that in the face of major changes unseen in a century, China and Russia firmly support each other in safeguarding their legitimate interests and adhere to the path of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation.

The two sides should follow the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, and strengthen strategic communication and coordination, Wang said.

Both sides should demonstrate their responsibilities as major countries, safeguard their respective national interests and dignity, and uphold international fairness and justice, he added.

Noting that both China and Russia are ASEAN's dialogue partners, Wang said strengthening cooperation with ASEAN countries is conducive to converging regional consensus on development, promoting multilateralism, and boosting regional prosperity and stability.

China is ready to work with Russia to support ASEAN centrality, guard against interference from external forces, support ASEAN countries in upholding the correct direction of East Asia cooperation and safeguard the hard-won peace and stability in this region, Wang noted.

For his part, Lavrov said Russia is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further strengthen strategic coordination and deepen cooperation in various fields.

He called for efforts to promote world multi-polarity, oppose hegemony and power politics, and jointly support ASEAN centrality.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     