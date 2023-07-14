Yuhang unveils tourist routes, showcases cultural heritage

It aims to attract travelers as the host of two sports games during the upcoming 19th Asian Games, and fuel its integration into the Yangtze River Delta region.

Hangzhou's Yuhang District in neighboring Zhejiang Province unveiled four tourist routes and showcased its intangible cultural heritage glamor in Shanghai on Thursday.

It aims to attract travelers as the host of two sports games during the upcoming 19th Asian Games in September, and fuel its integration into the Yangtze River Delta region.

The women's volleyball and rugby games will be held during the sports event, which runs from September 23 to October 8.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games flame was lit from a concave mirror at the Liangzhu Ancient City of Yuhang on June 15.

Yuhang District, south of the Hangjiahu Plain (杭嘉湖平原) and Grand Canal of China (大运河), boasts its splendid Liangzhu Culture (良渚文化).

The four routes themed on civilization, Zen tea and rural tourism will take travelers to Liangzhu Relic Park (良渚古城遗址), a World Heritage Site hailed as one of the most important relic sites of the Neolithic Age in China; the Dajingshan (大径山) scenic area that is noted for its tea ceremonies, the famous Jingshan Temple (径山寺); and the centuries-old Tangqi Ancient Town (塘栖古镇) crisscrossed by rivers and flanked by black-roofed, white-walled ancient houses.

The Archeological Ruins Park of Liangzhu City opened to the public in 2019, attempting to recreate the original appearance of the site during its heyday, melding with the natural surroundings of waterways and wetlands.

A culture and tourism bazaar of Yuhang was held at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Thursday. It showcased Yuhang paper umbrellas, Jingshan tea snacks and yucong (玉琮), a large jade cylinder with a hole in the middle and finely etched motifs which is typical of the Liangzhu civilization.