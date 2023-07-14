﻿
News / Nation

China investigates 2,520 smuggling cases this year

Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
Chinese anti-smuggling authorities have investigated 2,520 cases of suspected smuggling crimes involving over 66.3 billion yuan (US$9.29 billion) this year.
Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0

Chinese anti-smuggling authorities have investigated 2,520 cases of suspected smuggling crimes involving over 66.3 billion yuan (US$9.29 billion) this year, effectively curbing relevant offenses, sources from the Ministry of Public Security said Friday.

Since 2012, relevant authorities nationwide have investigated 33,000 such cases, including 18,000 cases involving tax-related violations, according to Sun Zhijie, head of the anti-smuggling department of the General Administration of Customs.

The rising tendency of smuggling endangered animals and plants and relevant products, such as ivory, pangolin scales, and rosewood timbers, had been effectively contained, the official said, noting that a total of 2,130 such cases have been investigated over the past ten years, and about 5,729 tons of illegal goods have been seized.

Over the same period, authorities have investigated 1,631 cases involving weapons and ammunition smuggling, seizing 17,000 guns, and dealt with 5,513 drug smuggling cases, seizing 39.4 tons of narcotics.

China also launched specific campaigns against the smuggling of refined oil, electronic products, cigarettes, and alcohol.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     