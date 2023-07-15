China's Hainan on alert as typhoon nears

The meteorological bureau in south China's Hainan Province launched a level-IV typhoon warning on Saturday morning as the 4th typhoon this year approaches the island province.

Hainan provincial flood control, wind and drought prevention headquarters launched a Level-IV emergency response for the typhoon at 11:10 am Saturday.

At 8 am Saturday, the typhoon was identified as being centered at 17.9 degrees north latitude and 118.6 degrees east longitude, with winds of up to 18 meters per second near the eye, according to the bureau.

The provincial meteorological observatory expects the typhoon to move west by north at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour and gradually strengthen. It will make landfall in the coastal areas between eastern Hainan and the western part of south China's Guangdong Province from the late afternoon of July 17 to the morning of July 18.

Affected by the typhoon and monsoon clouds, Hainan will experience a strong wind and rain weather process from Sunday to July 18.

The provincial meteorological department warned that ships operating in the central and northern parts of the South China Sea should return to the ports in time to shelter from the wind, while ships operating near the island should be prepared to take shelter, with port facilities strengthened to prevent damage.

The typhoon will bring gales to the Qiongzhou Strait, which connects Hainan and Guangdong provinces, from Sunday to July 18. Relevant departments should prepare for necessary work, including navigation arrangements, traffic control and deep-sea aquaculture protection.

Strong winds and heavy rain will also have a serious impact on the northern coastal areas of Hainan. Local authorities have been advised to strengthen flood prevention work in the urban area.

Hainan has a four-tier typhoon warning system, with Level I representing the most severe weather.