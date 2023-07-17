﻿
Shake Shack apologizes for using expired ingredients in Wuhan

Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  18:47 UTC+8, 2023-07-17
Fast food brand ShakeShack publicly apologized on twitter-like Weibo on Sunday for using expired ingredients.
Fast food brand Shake Shack has issued an apology on Twitter for using expired ingredients in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

A former employee of Shake Shack's MixC Wuhan store revealed on social media that the restaurant had used expired cream in their drinks, used expired ketchup, and had removed expired beer labels but continued to sell them.

The employee also alleged that he was fired after reporting the incident to market regulators.

The screenshots from the video expose this Shake Shack for using expired cream, ketchup, and beer.

Shake Shack acknowledged yesterday in their apology statement that the cream had indeed expired, and they are currently investigating whether they also used expired ketchup and sold expired beer with new labels.

The fast food chain also stated that they would punish all their staff involved in this food safety issue, following the company's rules and relevant laws.

This is not Shake Shack's first incident in China as the company was previously inspected regarding the over-collection of personal information and issued an apology statement on June 20.

Ti Gong

An apology statement issued by Shake Shack on Sunday for using expired ingredients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

