China issues highest alert for mountain torrents

China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Monday issued the maximum red alert for mountain torrents in south China.

China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Monday issued the maximum red alert for mountain torrents in south China.

The red alert covers four county-level areas in southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which are very likely to be hit by mountain torrents from 8 pm Monday to 8 pm Tuesday.

A yellow alert is in place for a district of Nanning, capital city of Guangxi, where mountain torrents are less likely.

The two authorities urged timely monitoring, flood alerts and disaster response in other areas prone to mountain torrents as a result of short bursts of heavy downpours.

Rainstorms will lash parts of Guangdong, Hainan and Guangxi, with Typhoon Talim expected to make landfall in coastal areas between Dianbai in Guangdong and Wenchang in Hainan on Monday night, the National Meteorological Center said.