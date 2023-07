China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.5 percent year on year in the first half of 2023.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.5 percent year on year in the first half of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

China's GDP reached 59.3 trillion yuan (about US$8.3 trillion) in the first half, NBS data showed.

In the second quarter, the country's GDP expanded 6.3 percent year on year, according to the NBS.