China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 8.2 percent year on year in the first half of this year.

China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 8.2 percent year on year in the first half (H1) of this year, 2.4 percentage points faster than that of the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

In June alone, retail sales was up 3.1 percent year on year, data from the NBS showed.

The country's retail sales of consumer goods totaled around 22.76 trillion yuan (about US$3.19 trillion) in H1, the NBS said.