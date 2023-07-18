﻿
News / Nation

2.3 tonnes of suspected drugs seized at Hong Kong int'l airport in H1

Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0
Hong Kong Customs stepped up enforcement at Hong Kong International Airport from January to June to combat the smuggling of dangerous drugs through air cargo and air passenger channels, seizing about 2.3 tons of suspected dangerous drugs.

During the period, the amount of dangerous drugs seized registered a substantial increase of 81 percent when compared with the same period in 2022, official data showed Tuesday.

A total of 604 dangerous drug cases were detected. Among the cases detected at the airport, 67 persons aged between 14 and 76, including masterminds of drug trafficking syndicates, were arrested.

Twenty-six dangerous drug cases were detected through the passenger channel, with arrests of 30 persons and seizures of about 46 kg of suspected dangerous drugs in the first half of this year. A sevenfold year-on-year increase was recorded in seizures, with cocaine as the major type of seizure.

Regarding the cargo channel, a total of 578 dangerous drug cases were detected in the cited period. Dangerous drugs weighing about 2.25 tons were seized, representing a 78 percent increase year on year. Among these seizures, the amount of cannabis, weighing about 570 kg, was the largest.

Hong Kong Customs said it has all along striven to intercept the inflow of drugs by adopting a risk management and intelligence-led approach according to the trends in the drug market and smuggling channels. The enforcement figures reflect the remarkable effectiveness of the targeted anti-drug trafficking strategy.

Under Hong Kong's Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking a dangerous drug is a serious offense. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of 5 million Hong Kong dollars (about 640,200 US dollars) and life imprisonment. (1 US dollar equals 7.81 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
