﻿
News / Nation

Chinese premier meets U.S. climate envoy

Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Beijing on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Beijing on Tuesday.

China and the United States are both important countries in the world, and enhanced cooperation between them will benefit not only each other but also the whole world, Li said.

The two sides should take concrete actions to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state at their meeting in Bali, Indonesia last year, properly manage differences and bring China-US relations back to the track of sound and stable development at an early date, he said.

Noting that the global response to climate change is an arduous task, Li called for practicing multilateralism and adherence to the goals and principles set out in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Li said all parties should shoulder their respective responsibilities and abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in addressing climate change.

Developed countries should take the lead in reducing emissions and fulfill their financial commitments as soon as possible while developing countries should make contributions within their capacity, the premier said.

Li also called for sharing scientific and technological achievements and promoting global green and low-carbon transformation, urging developed countries to give more technological support to developing countries.

He expressed the hope that China and the United States will continue to uphold the spirit of cooperation, respect each other's core concerns, seek common ground while shelving differences through full communication, and explore more pragmatic institutionalized cooperation to promote the multilateral climate governance process and full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Kerry said the United States hopes the US-China relations will remain stable. The country is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to jointly address climate change and other pressing global challenges and push for the success of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Kerry
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     