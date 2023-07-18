﻿
China Internet civilization conference opens in Xiamen

The 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference opened in the city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday.
The 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference opened in the city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

Themed on pooling the strength of civilization to forge ahead on a great journey, the two-day conference is co-hosted by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, and the Fujian Provincial People's Government.

Approximately 800 people, including government officials, representatives from Internet companies and social organizations, experts and netizens, are attending the event.

