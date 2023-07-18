﻿
News / Nation

Typhoon Talim makes 2nd landfall in China

Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0
Typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon this year, landed in the coastal area of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Tuesday.
Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0
Typhoon Talim makes 2nd landfall in China
Imaginechina

Torrential rains hit Haikou City, Hainan Province, on July 17, 2023, as Typhoon Talim made landfall in China.

Typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon this year, landed in the coastal area of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Tuesday, the typhoon's second landfall in China after it first landed in Guangdong Province on Monday night.

The typhoon landed at 5:45am on Tuesday in the city of Beihai in Guangxi, and reached the city of Qinzhou at 9am, according to the regional meteorological bureau.

The maximum wind speeds near the center of the typhoon reached 25 meters per second, and it is expected to move toward the northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour.

Rainstorms are forecast in the cities of Qinzhou, Fangchenggang and Chongzuo, with the gust speeds reaching as high as 33 meters per second in the southern and central parts of the region, the bureau said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     