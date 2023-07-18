﻿
News / Nation

Mainland university exchange group visits Chinese Culture University in Taiwan

Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0
A delegation of mainland university teachers and students on Tuesday visited the Chinese Culture University in Taiwan.
Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0

A delegation of mainland university teachers and students on Tuesday visited the Chinese Culture University in Taiwan, a higher education institution dedicated to promoting Chinese culture and studies.

During the visit, the delegation toured the campus and enjoyed a Chinese folk music performance by students from the mainland and Taiwan.

They held group talks on issues concerning higher education with the university's students, joined by former Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party Ma Ying-jeou.

In his speech at the university, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Peking University Committee Hao Ping, who led the group visit, said that through the visit to Taiwan and exchanges with Taiwan compatriots, everyone in the delegation has been deeply aware that the bond of kinship between mainland and Taiwan compatriots is inseverable.

The 37-member group kicked off its visit to Taiwan on July 15 at the invitation of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Foundation. They will go on to visit Taiwan University and Dong Hwa University in the following days.

The group visit is the first made by mainland universities to the island for exchanges in over three years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     