Mainland university exchange group visits Chinese Culture University in Taiwan

A delegation of mainland university teachers and students on Tuesday visited the Chinese Culture University in Taiwan.

A delegation of mainland university teachers and students on Tuesday visited the Chinese Culture University in Taiwan, a higher education institution dedicated to promoting Chinese culture and studies.

During the visit, the delegation toured the campus and enjoyed a Chinese folk music performance by students from the mainland and Taiwan.

They held group talks on issues concerning higher education with the university's students, joined by former Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party Ma Ying-jeou.

In his speech at the university, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Peking University Committee Hao Ping, who led the group visit, said that through the visit to Taiwan and exchanges with Taiwan compatriots, everyone in the delegation has been deeply aware that the bond of kinship between mainland and Taiwan compatriots is inseverable.

The 37-member group kicked off its visit to Taiwan on July 15 at the invitation of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Foundation. They will go on to visit Taiwan University and Dong Hwa University in the following days.

The group visit is the first made by mainland universities to the island for exchanges in over three years.