China sees rising border entries, exits in H1

Immigration departments across China inspected 168 million border entries and exits in the first half of this year, up nearly 170 percent year on year.

Immigration departments across China inspected 168 million border entries and exits in the first half of this year, up nearly 170 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration said on Wednesday.

According to data released by the administration, around 80.3 million of the total entries and exits were made by mainland residents, and 74.9 million by residents from Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions and Taiwan.

More than 10 million ordinary passports were issued from January to June, the administration said. The number of documents issued for travel between the mainland and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan jumped 15-fold year on year to 42.8 million, it added.