﻿
News / Nation

'Condom-like' object in student meal likely part of duck eyeball, local officials say

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
A foreign object found in a student meal at a vocational school's canteen in south China's Guangzhou has been ruled to be neither a rubber product or piece of a disposable glove.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
'Condom-like' object in student meal likely part of duck eyeball, local officials say

A student reported that he found a condom-like object in a dish at his school canteen on Monday.

A foreign object found in a student meal at a vocational school's canteen in south China's Guangzhou has been ruled to be neither a rubber product or piece of a disposable glove, the Zengcheng District Market Supervision Administration said in a statement today. It suggested that the object was likely from the sclera, or white outer layer, of a duck eyeball.

A student reported that he found a foreign object resembling a condom in his dish on Monday. The canteen was closed after the incident and the local authorities took the object for testing at a third-party laboratory.

'Condom-like' object in student meal likely part of duck eyeball, local officials say

The local authorities issued a statement on Wednesday.

The comprehensive testing conducted in two local institutions involved a morphological examination, nucleic acid testing, protein analysis, and infrared testing. The relevant industry experts were invited to participate in the investigation.

The local authorities extended their gratitude to the media and the public for their oversight of food safety. They also urged netizens to rely on authoritative information and refrain from spreading rumors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     