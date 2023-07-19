'Condom-like' object in student meal likely part of duck eyeball, local officials say

A foreign object found in a student meal at a vocational school's canteen in south China's Guangzhou has been ruled to be neither a rubber product or piece of a disposable glove.

A foreign object found in a student meal at a vocational school's canteen in south China's Guangzhou has been ruled to be neither a rubber product or piece of a disposable glove, the Zengcheng District Market Supervision Administration said in a statement today. It suggested that the object was likely from the sclera, or white outer layer, of a duck eyeball.

A student reported that he found a foreign object resembling a condom in his dish on Monday. The canteen was closed after the incident and the local authorities took the object for testing at a third-party laboratory.

The comprehensive testing conducted in two local institutions involved a morphological examination, nucleic acid testing, protein analysis, and infrared testing. The relevant industry experts were invited to participate in the investigation.

The local authorities extended their gratitude to the media and the public for their oversight of food safety. They also urged netizens to rely on authoritative information and refrain from spreading rumors.