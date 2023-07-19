Xi holds talks with Algerian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.

Noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria, Xi said 65 years ago, China and Algeria were brought together by the common cause of opposing imperialism and colonialism and seeking national independence and liberation.

Since then, the two countries have helped each other through thick and thin and rendered mutual understanding and support to each other, and the two countries have been true friends and natural partners in the pursuit of common development and national rejuvenation, Xi said.

"While China is advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Algeria is pressing ahead with building a 'new Algeria'. China will work with Algeria to carry forward the longstanding friendship and strive for bigger progress in the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi said.

Xi underscored the importance of the two sides supporting each other on issues of core interests. He thanked Algeria for its unequivocal support for China's just position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights, and reaffirmed that China firmly supports Algeria in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supports Algeria in following a development path that fits its national reality, and opposes external interference in Algeria's internal affairs.

The two sides need to work together on the implementation of important documents on Belt and Road and other cooperation, deepen cooperation in such traditional areas as infrastructure, petrochemicals, mining and agriculture, and expand cooperation in high-tech fields including aerospace, nuclear energy, ICT and renewable energy to nurture new growth drivers of cooperation, Xi said.

"China will continue to provide assistance to Algeria as its ability permits to support economic and social development in Algeria. China will import more quality products from Algeria and encourage and support Chinese businesses to explore cooperation in Algeria," Xi said.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of China sending its first medical team to Algeria. Over the last six decades, 3,522 Chinese medical workers have been sent to Algeria, treating over 27 million people and delivering over 2.07 million babies. "This is a monument to the China-Algeria friendship," Xi said.

China will work more closely with Algeria on health care, continue to provide government scholarships to Algeria, and promote friendly cooperation in media, tourism, youth, sports and think tanks to cement public support for the bilateral ties, according to Xi.

The Chinese president expressed China's readiness to work with Algeria to accelerate the implementation of the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit, advance the eight major initiatives of practical cooperation between China and Arab states, strengthen cooperation under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and deliver on the outcomes of the FOCAC Dakar conference, with a view to building a community with a shared future in the new era between China and Arab states and between China and Africa.

He congratulated Algeria on being elected a non-permanent member on the U.N. Security Council for 2024-2025, and underlined China's readiness to strengthen coordination and collaboration with Algeria at the U.N. and other multilateral fora to firmly uphold the U.N.-centered international system, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, practice true multilateralism, defend international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Tebboune said that China is the most important friend and partner of Algeria. He thanked China for giving Algeria valuable support of various sorts over the years, saying Algeria firmly supports China's position on issues concerning China's core interests such as Taiwan and Xinjiang.

Tebboune said Algeria supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China. He expressed readiness for Algeria to take an active part in Belt and Road cooperation and deepen the Algeria-China comprehensive strategic partnership, which will give a boost to economic and social development in Algeria.

He said Algeria welcomes Chinese business investment in Algeria and will provide a favorable business environment for such investment cooperation, adding that Algeria welcomes more Chinese tourists and stands ready to step up practical cooperation with China in various fields and deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

Tebboune noted the imbalance in the international landscape, thanked China for playing a key role in making the world more open and inclusive and the international order more just and equitable, and commended China's constructive role in seeking fair solutions to regional hotspots such as Palestine and in promoting regional and global peace and stability.

Algeria stands ready for closer strategic coordination with China in international and regional affairs. Algeria thinks highly of the important role played by the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and FOCAC in advancing Arab-China and Africa-China relations. Algeria will work with China to take Arab-China and Africa-China cooperation to new heights and deliver more benefits to the Algerian and Chinese people, Tebboune said.

Following their talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on agriculture, transportation, science and technology, telecommunications, sustainable urban development, trade, aerospace, inspection and quarantine, energy, education and sports.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement of the People's Republic of China and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Tebboune at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Upon Tebboune's arrival, a 21-gun salute was fired at the Tian'anmen Square, and honor guards lined up in salutation. As the two heads of state stepped onto the stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Algeria. Tebboune reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past in the company of Xi.

On the evening of the same day, Xi held a welcoming banquet for Tebboune at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at these events.