﻿
News / Nation

From July 20, children must carry valid ID to travel on trains

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
Children aged 6 to under 14 years qualify for a discounted children's ticket when traveling with an adult.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0

Starting from today, child passengers must carry valid identification to travel on trains in China, according to the new version of the Railway Passenger Transport Regulations. This move intends to enhance the safety of passengers.

What forms of ID are valid for children?

1. Chinese resident ID card

2. Household register

3. Chinese passport

4. Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau residents

5. Exit-Entry Permit for Traveling to and from Hong Kong and Macau

6. Exit-Entry Permit for Traveling to and from Taiwan

7. Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan residents

8. Medical certificate of birth

9. Temporary ID certificate issued by public security authorities

10. Foreign permanent resident ID

11. Foreigners' passport

12. Exit-entry permit for foreigners

What to do if a child doesn't have valid ID?

1. For children who have previously obtained a Chinese resident ID card:

If a child has obtained a Chinese resident ID card but fails to carry it or loses it before the journey, they can apply for a temporary one at the train station's public security service counter or through the official railway app, "铁路12306."

2. For children who have never obtained a Chinese resident ID card:

If a child hasn't acquired a Chinese Resident ID card yet, they must carry the original copy of their household register or passport for train travel.

Conditions for purchasing children's tickets

1. Children aged 6 to under 14 years qualify for a discounted children's ticket when traveling with an adult. Children aged 14 years and above are required to carry a full-price ticket.

2. Each adult ticket holder can travel with one child under the age of 6 for free, provided the child does not occupy a separate seat. If there is more than one child under 6, discounted children's tickets must be purchased for the additional children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     