From July 20, children must carry valid ID to travel on trains

Children aged 6 to under 14 years qualify for a discounted children's ticket when traveling with an adult.

Starting from today, child passengers must carry valid identification to travel on trains in China, according to the new version of the Railway Passenger Transport Regulations. This move intends to enhance the safety of passengers.

What forms of ID are valid for children?

1. Chinese resident ID card



2. Household register

3. Chinese passport

4. Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau residents

5. Exit-Entry Permit for Traveling to and from Hong Kong and Macau

6. Exit-Entry Permit for Traveling to and from Taiwan

7. Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan residents

8. Medical certificate of birth

9. Temporary ID certificate issued by public security authorities

10. Foreign permanent resident ID

11. Foreigners' passport

12. Exit-entry permit for foreigners

What to do if a child doesn't have valid ID?

1. For children who have previously obtained a Chinese resident ID card:



If a child has obtained a Chinese resident ID card but fails to carry it or loses it before the journey, they can apply for a temporary one at the train station's public security service counter or through the official railway app, "铁路12306."

2. For children who have never obtained a Chinese resident ID card:

If a child hasn't acquired a Chinese Resident ID card yet, they must carry the original copy of their household register or passport for train travel.

Conditions for purchasing children's tickets

1. Children aged 6 to under 14 years qualify for a discounted children's ticket when traveling with an adult. Children aged 14 years and above are required to carry a full-price ticket.



2. Each adult ticket holder can travel with one child under the age of 6 for free, provided the child does not occupy a separate seat. If there is more than one child under 6, discounted children's tickets must be purchased for the additional children.