﻿
News / Nation

Viral photos of employees in toilet spark outrage

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:09 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
A shocking lack of legal awareness or a blatant disregard of employee rights? Photos of workers caught using the toilet trigger anger and accusations at a company in south China.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:09 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0

A screenshot of photos depicting men using the office toilet while on their smartphones has gone viral on social media in China, sparking anger over the company's invasion of its employees' privacy.

The pictures were sent in a company WeChat group by a so-called manager named Xie, who accused the three men of going to the toilet without permission to leave their posts.

The screenshot has angered many who accuse the company of a shocking lack of legal awareness and the absurd requirement of asking their employees to carry a permit to use the toilet.

Viral photos of employees in toilet spark outrage

The screenshot of the men using company's toilet while on their phone.

Viral photos of employees in toilet spark outrage

Comments describe the act of the company as insane.

The screenshot has been traced back to a company in south China's Guangzhou City, Jimu News reported.

Local police have investigated the company but did not find any cameras in the bathroom. Further investigation is still ongoing, and the culprit responsible for taking the photos could face punishment by detention from 5 to 10 days under China's Security Administration Punishment Act.

Installing cameras and spreading photos of employees using toilets within a WeChat group is a blatant disregard of their legal rights, said Fu Jian, director of Zejin Law Firm in Henan Province.

The employees can ask their company for apologies and compensation. If the photos are spread to the Internet and viewed by many, the person responsible for spreading them should take criminal responsibility, Fu added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     